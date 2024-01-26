DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Camo + Sweet Unrest + Ruby Dew

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 26 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London art-punk group Big Camo is set to release their debut single on No Distance Records on January 26, so of course they're having a special gig to celebrate.

A fusion of Warhol-esque imagery, Roxy Music glam, and Iggy Pop sweat, Big Camo is a heady or...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by No Distance Records
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sweet Unrest, Big Camo

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.