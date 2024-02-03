DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rock the House is back at our favorite spot in Fishtown with a stacked lineup!
Krispy is one of the most dynamic artists in Philly. As a talented DJ, event promoter, and producer, he's made himself known as a tastemaker and a major advocate for independen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.