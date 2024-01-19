Top track

Jade Elliott & Nothingspecial - Club Nasty

Rock the House ft. Krispy, lowiron, Nothingspecial

Liaison Room at Front Street Cafe
Fri, 19 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
About

Rock the House is back at our favorite spot in Fishtown with a stacked lineup!

Krispy is one of the most dynamic artists in Philly. As a talented DJ, event promoter, and producer, he's made himself known as a tastemaker and a major advocate for independen...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Rock the House.
$
Lineup

low iron, Nothingspecial, Krispy

Venue

Liaison Room at Front Street Cafe

1253 North Front Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19122, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

