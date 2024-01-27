Top track

La Fève - NAVRÉ

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ICE CREAM

Rockstore
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:59 pm
PartyMontpellier
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Fève - NAVRÉ
Got a code?

About

C’est LE rendez-vous immanquable pour celles et ceux qui aime le RAP à MTP, la soirée ICE CREAM reprend du service samedi 27 janvier au Rockstore

Guest: Mel Woods

Let me bless your ears real quick !

La température est donnée. le fameux slogan de Mel Woo...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mel Woods, 1heure42

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.