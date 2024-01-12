DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Heartless Club - Starting 2024

Club Haussmann
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après une année 2023 exceptionnelle, HRTLSS donne son premier rendez-vous de 2024 ce Vendredi 12 Janvier avec une soirée qui s'annonce éléctrique.

Aux platines : Shiiva, Bigkid, Melwoods, Nep, & Jarold.

Tardez pas trop avant de prendre votre place, il y...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par HRTLSS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Shiiva, Mel Woods, JAROLD and 1 more

Venue

Club Haussmann

23 Rue Taitbout, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.