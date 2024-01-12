DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après une année 2023 exceptionnelle, HRTLSS donne son premier rendez-vous de 2024 ce Vendredi 12 Janvier avec une soirée qui s'annonce éléctrique.
Aux platines : Shiiva, Bigkid, Melwoods, Nep, & Jarold.
Tardez pas trop avant de prendre votre place, il y...
