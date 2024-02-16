Top track

Miya Masaoka - Ainu Welcome Song

Miya Masaoka

The Lab
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As part of a year-long research season Annicka Yi is on our mind, The Wattis Institute presents a performance by Miya Masaoka, whose work explores the natural world, bodily perception of vibration, movements and time while foregrounding complex timbre rela...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lab.
2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

