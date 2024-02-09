Top track

Kit Sebastian present Club L'internationale

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:45 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get down to an evening of world dancefloor funk!

Kit Sebastian DJs will take us on a journey across the globe, travelling through Euro pop, Eastern European funk, Middle Eastern disco, Nigerian afrobeat to Brazilian Bossa Nova.

One world under a groove �...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Kit Sebastian

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open10:45 pm
Event ends2:30 am
120 capacity

