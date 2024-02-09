DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Get down to an evening of world dancefloor funk!
Kit Sebastian DJs will take us on a journey across the globe, travelling through Euro pop, Eastern European funk, Middle Eastern disco, Nigerian afrobeat to Brazilian Bossa Nova.
One world under a groove �...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs