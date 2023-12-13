DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: Sipe, Seriff, and Wolf
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Sipe, Seriff, and Wolf
Sipe, Seriff, and Wolf form an electrifying trio intersecting modern jazz and improvisation....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.