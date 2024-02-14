Top track

CASisDEAD - Famous Last Words Tour

SWG3 Warehouse
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

J-Bone Collective & Kili Presents

CASisDEAD - FAMOUS LAST WORDS TOUR

This is a 14+ event (U16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Kilimanjaro & J-Bone Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CASISDEAD

Venue

SWG3 Warehouse

100 Eastvale Pl, Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8QG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

