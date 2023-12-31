DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

hangar bdm x ivresse new year's eve party

Hangar Belle de Mai
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJMarseille
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dimanche 31 Décembre, Le Hangar Belle de Mai & Ivresse vous invitent à célébrer la nouvelle année 2024 dans cette ancienne usine de tabac de la belle de Mai.

Au programme de cette soirée : une line-up éclectique composée de 10 djs répartis sur 2 dancing s...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ivresse.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Shlagga, Judaah, Gboi & Jean Mi and 2 more

Venue

Hangar Belle de Mai

10 Impasse Sainte-Victorine, 13003 Marseille, France
Doors open10:00 pm

