Poppers New Year’s Eve

C'mon Everybody
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ring in 2023 with Poppers!

music by DJ Chaotic

$25 early bird release

$30 first-release advance

$40 second-release

complimentary champagne toast at midnight!

21+
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

