Top track

Dance with Her

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Project Pitchfork

229
Fri, 10 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dance with Her
Got a code?

About

PROJECT PITCHFORK of Germany are veterans of the goth scene, combining darkwave and electronic dance with ominous industrial flourishes, spearheading their own distinct genre known as dark-electro. They have been filling goth dancefloors worldwide with cla...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Reptile.

Lineup

Project Pitchfork, She Pleasures Herself

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.