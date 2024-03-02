Top track

Boss Sweet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Les Inrocks Festival : Faux Real + Bolis Pupul + Jaakko Eino Kalevi + Bracco + Unloved + Miki

Le Centquatre
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Boss Sweet
Got a code?

About

Combat et Super! présentent Les Inrocks Festival 2024

MUBI, partenaire de la 35e édition des Inrocks Festival, est heureux d'offrir à tous les spectateurs du festival un mois d'abonnement à la plateforme, pour découvrir le meilleur du cinéma d'auteur. Les...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Faux Real, Bracco, Unloved and 3 more

Venue

Le Centquatre

5 Rue Curial, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.