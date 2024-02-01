Top track

Poison Ruin

Zebulon
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Poison Ruin

Evoking a rich tapestry of ice-caked forests, peasant revolts, and silent knights, Poison Ruïn stab at the pulsing heart of what it means to live under the permanent midnight of contemporary life. Harvest gazes at the world with a sense of gra...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Poison Ruïn

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

