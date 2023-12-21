Top track

Limp Bizkit - Break Stuff

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nu Metal Holiday Party

1720
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Limp Bizkit - Break Stuff
Got a code?

About

Crazy Ass Moments In

[NU Metal History]

Holiday Party

Playing all the best Nu Metal hits from Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, Korn, Slipknot, Deftones, System of a Down, P.O.D. + many more

This is an all ages event
Presented by 1720.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.