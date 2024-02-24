Top track

Lost Bass - Serum Remix

Brixton Bass

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £9.50

About

Jumpin Jack Frost's Brixton Bass returns with a HUGE lineup to start the year.

🔊 LINEUP 🔊

🔊Roni Size & Dynamite MC

🔊Special Guest DJ to be Announced!

🔊 Jumpin Jack Frost

🔊Paul T & Edward Oberon

🔊Rufus

🔊 Moose

🔊 Funsta

🔊 2SHY

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
Lineup

5
Jumping Jack Frost, Roni Size, Dynamite MC and 5 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

