Infinit'

Trabendo
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
€25
Après une Maroquinerie SOLD OUT en 2h, le rappeur Infinit’ annonce une nouvelle date au Trabendo, le 11 avril 2024. Originaire de la riante ville d’Antibes (Alpes-Maritimes), le rappeur Infinit’ symbolise bien la face cachée de la Côte d’Azur. Très jeune,...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

INFINIT'

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

