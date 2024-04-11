DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après une Maroquinerie SOLD OUT en 2h, le rappeur Infinit’ annonce une nouvelle date au Trabendo, le 11 avril 2024. Originaire de la riante ville d’Antibes (Alpes-Maritimes), le rappeur Infinit’ symbolise bien la face cachée de la Côte d’Azur. Très jeune,...
