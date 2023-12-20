DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LAST BUS LIVE: The Stingrays & Dean Rodney Jr

Sebright Arms
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Last Christmas I gave you my Bus.

It’s a Yuletide miracle! Come and BOING with Last Bus Magazine in the name of festive cheer… very excited to finally have The Stingrays joining us with Dean Rodney Jr. supporting + his cowboys. It’s time to dance.

Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Last Bus Magazine.

Lineup

Dean Rodney Jr, The Stingrays

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

