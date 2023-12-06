DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LINEA presents Yoniro: H E A V E N S experience
To celebrate the release of her EP “Heavens”, Yoniro presents a launch party, along side Benedetta Raho & Giulia Pastorino, CONTROILMETODO and NOVZE, at LINEA for a ludicrous evening of good music.
Yoniro i...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.