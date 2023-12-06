Top track

YONIRO - Oh Boy

Yoniro: H E A V E N S experience

Linea
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyMilano
About

LINEA presents Yoniro: H E A V E N S experience

To celebrate the release of her EP “Heavens”, Yoniro presents a launch party, along side Benedetta Raho & Giulia Pastorino, CONTROILMETODO and NOVZE, at LINEA for a ludicrous evening of good music.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LINEA.
Lineup

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Doors open6:00 pm

