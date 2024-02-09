DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Acid Gakko NYC w/ ARTM, Christian Tokyo, sheppy

The End
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a year of melting minds and eardrums at underground venues in Tokyo, Acid Gakko touches down in NYC for one night at THE END featuring all of our favorite ingredients: fearless selectors from all corners of the globe, multi-genre eclecticism with a c...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
baby-g, Violeta Telavia, sheppy and 2 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

