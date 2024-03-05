Top track

Devon Kay & The Solutions/Wicked Bears/Glue Coast

The Beehive SLC
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsSalt Lake City
$18.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Devon Kay & the Solutions are coming through Salt Lake CIty and stopping to throw a good old fashioned shindig with their friends Wicked Bears, and Glue Coast at The Beehive! So grab your friends, your dancing shoes, and head on down... nobody knows just w...

All ages
Presented by The Beehive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Devon Kay & the Solutions

Venue

The Beehive SLC

666 State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

