Red Brick Presents A Valentines Day Extravaganza

Songbyrd
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Aunt Katrina began as the solo project of feeble little horse member Ryan Walchonski. The seven tracks blend noisy guitars, punchy synth lines, distorted samples and breakbeat inspired drums (performed by Ray Brown) that together create a unique style of e...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Melaina Kol

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

