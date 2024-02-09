Top track

The African Cup of Nations Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Fri, 9 Feb, 6:00 pm
SocialLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join us for the first quiz of the year - an African football special, celebrating this year's AFCON competition!

Expect thrilling rounds on Afcon and MORE, a cash prize for the winning team + more prizes, and a night of camaraderie celebrating legendary A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The All Nigerian Pub Quiz
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

