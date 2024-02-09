Top track

The Africa Cup of Nations Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Fri, 9 Feb, 6:00 pm
SocialLondon
About

Join us for the first quiz of the year - an African football special, celebrating this year's AFCON competition!

Expect thrilling rounds on Afcon and MORE, a cash prize for the winning team + more prizes, and a night of camaraderie celebrating legendary A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The All Nigerian Pub Quiz
Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

Can I use one ticket for a team of multiple individuals?

No, each person needs to purchase their own individual ticket for entry. One ticket allows only one person to attend the event

We only have a team of 4, what should we do?

Dont worry, the team on the night will make sure your team forms 6 individuals.

Is there a theme for the night?

No but we encourage you to wear your countries football jersey.

Nearest stations to the venue

Peckhan Rye station

Nearest tube is Elephant and castle, were you can get a number of buses to Peckham.

What time does the quiz start for real?

Doors open @ 6pm and the quiz will be starting @ 7pm prompt

Coming from work, can I buy food at the venue?

Yes, Peckham levels have a range of food options on site.

There are two African Food vendors that you can buy food from on the night!

Is this quiz just on African football?

Yes that is right but you can also come for the vibe too! (Or if you wanted to learn more about AFCON in general!)

