DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for the first quiz of the year - an African football special, celebrating this year's AFCON competition!
Expect thrilling rounds on Afcon and MORE, a cash prize for the winning team + more prizes, and a night of camaraderie celebrating legendary A...
No, each person needs to purchase their own individual ticket for entry. One ticket allows only one person to attend the event
Dont worry, the team on the night will make sure your team forms 6 individuals.
No but we encourage you to wear your countries football jersey.
Peckhan Rye station
Nearest tube is Elephant and castle, were you can get a number of buses to Peckham.
Doors open @ 6pm and the quiz will be starting @ 7pm prompt
Yes, Peckham levels have a range of food options on site.
There are two African Food vendors that you can buy food from on the night!
Yes that is right but you can also come for the vibe too! (Or if you wanted to learn more about AFCON in general!)
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.