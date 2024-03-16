Top track

Tian Qiyi & Jah Wobble - Incantation

Tian Qiyi ft Jah Wobble

The Prince Albert
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 pm
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Comprising of brothers John Tian Qi Wardle and Charlie Tian Yi Wardle, Red Mist sees the pair explore a myriad of sound through their innovative and unique blend of traditional Chinese music with contemporary sounds. “Me and my brother focus on music made...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

