Simple Things 2024 – Day Programme

Bristol Beacon
Sat, 24 Feb, 2:00 pm
GigsBristol
£61.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Simple Things returns in 2024 for its 10th edition. The day programme features a line-up of some of the best contemporary music today and will take place in some of Bristol’s best-loved venues including, Bristol Beacon, Strange Brew, Rough Trade and SWX....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Simple Things.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

50
CASISDEAD, Warmduscher, Les Savy Fav and 50 more

Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity
