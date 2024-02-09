DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le crew DISCOSECTE revient à La Java le vendredi 9 février pour une première date de 2024 qui s'annonce haute en couleurs. Après le duo Hubzzz & Elio, festival d'invités VIP : Occibel de Chevry Agency pour dynamiter le dancefloor, puis Beyond Moon et SNDER...
