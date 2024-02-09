DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Discosecte invite Occibel & Beyond Moon b2b SNDER

La Java
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le crew DISCOSECTE revient à La Java le vendredi 9 février pour une première date de 2024 qui s'annonce haute en couleurs. Après le duo Hubzzz & Elio, festival d'invités VIP : Occibel de Chevry Agency pour dynamiter le dancefloor, puis Beyond Moon et SNDER...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.