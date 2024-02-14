DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Signature Comedy Club - Fern Brady Tour Preview

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Signature Comedy Club in Association with Nice N' Spiky Comedy

Fern Brady: 'I Gave You Milk To Drink' Tour Preview Plus Support Act To Be Announced

Fern Brady: I Gave You Milk To Drink

TOUR PREVIEW

Scotland’s queen of comedy Fern Brady, (Taskmaster UK,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Fern Brady

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

