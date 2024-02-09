DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Piñata

Loki
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Piñata is back with monthly shows at Loki in Brixton! Bigger than ever, join us for an unforgettable look at all that is funny on the comedy, cabaret and experimental performance scene in South London. Stunning lineup of stars with a Piñata to finish.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Piñata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Loki

302-304 Barrington Road, SW9 7JJ
Doors open7:00 pm

