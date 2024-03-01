DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mike Killeen Band

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $14.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mike Killeen Band live at Eddie's Attic!

Longtime Decatur act Mike Killeen Band--featuring Mark Evers on guitar, Jeff Hall on bass, and Don Olsen on drums--will return to the Eddie's Attic stage to perform a collection of new songs and your old favorites....

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Killeen

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

