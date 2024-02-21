Top track

okis & mani deïz

La Boule Noire
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

okis - Islam Slimani
About

Jeune artiste lyonnais, okis est le pur produit de son environnement. Amoureux de musique dès ses 4 ans, il se passionne pour nombre de musicien.nes dans tous les styles qui le marqueront : le jazz, le rock et la folk psychédéliques comme le gospel et la s...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 386 Laboratoire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Okis, Mani Deïz

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

