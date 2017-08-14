DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Frantic Fest - Abbonamento 3 Giorni
Include:
• Pass 3 giorni
• Ingresso Opening Party del 14 agosto
• Bicchiere riutilizzabile
• Carta Cashless ricaricabile
I bambini fino ai 15 anni compiuti non pagano
Il biglietto per l'accompagnatore sarà gratuito, puoi richiederlo online qui: https://dice.fm/partners/contact
La persona con disabilità ha diritto ad un biglietto 'accessibilità' con lo sconto del 50%, puoi richiederlo qui: https://dice.fm/partners/contact
