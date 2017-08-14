Top track

God Is An Astronaut - All Is Violent, All Is Bright

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frantic Fest 2024 Abbonamento

Tikitaka Village
14 Aug - 17 Aug
GigsChieti
From €130.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

God Is An Astronaut - All Is Violent, All Is Bright
Got a code?

About

Frantic Fest - Abbonamento 3 Giorni

Include:

• Pass 3 giorni
• Ingresso Opening Party del 14 agosto
• Bicchiere riutilizzabile
• Carta Cashless ricaricabile

Tutte le età
Presentato da Francavilla Tikitaka Village

Lineup

24
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT, Cynic, Obsidious and 24 more

Venue

Tikitaka Village

Via Valle Anzuca, 66023 Francavilla al Mare Chieti, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm

FAQs

I bambini pagano?

I bambini fino ai 15 anni compiuti non pagano

Qual'è la policy per le persone diversamente abili?

Il biglietto per l'accompagnatore sarà gratuito, puoi richiederlo online qui: https://dice.fm/partners/contact

La persona con disabilità ha diritto ad un biglietto 'accessibilità' con lo sconto del 50%, puoi richiederlo qui: https://dice.fm/partners/contact

Posso cambiare il mio biglietto del festival con un altro?

sì, solo se il prezzo del nuovo è maggiore o uguale a quello già acquistato

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.