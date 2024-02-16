DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Astrid Sonne + Niebvla

Casa Montjuïc
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La compositora y violista danesa Astrid Sonne, junto con su trío de cuerdas, tiene una habilidad única para explorar la frontera entre lo orgánico y lo electrónico, lo que la ha convertido en una de las artistas más destacadas en la escena experimental int...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Montjuic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Astrid Sonne

Venue

Casa Montjuïc

Carrer De Vila I Vilà 65, 08004 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.