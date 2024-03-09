Top track

Keep Dancing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.



Wilkinson

NX Newcastle
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyNewcastle
£18.08

About

Worried About Henry & NX Present Wilkinson

This is an 18+ event
Presented by WAH & NX Newcastle.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

