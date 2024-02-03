Top track

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids - Afro Futuristic Dreams

Underground Jazz Cabaret ft. Danny Glover, Rhodessa Jones, and Idris Ackamoor and The Pyramids

The Lab
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
About

On the tail of their recent release Afro Futuristic Dreams, Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids celebrate the 50th anniversary of their founding with their full seven-piece band, string quartet and horns. Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids are celebrated as pr***...

All ages
Presented by The Lab.
Lineup

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

