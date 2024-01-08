DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
- JEAN FELZINE -Leader du groupe de rock Mustang et ex-moitié d’un duo avec Jo Wedin, Jean Felzine aborde en solo des contrées plus électroniques. Fort d’une écriture atypique et crue qui ne s’interdit aucun sujet et d’une voix de crooner, son album Chord...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.