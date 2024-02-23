DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

'El Grande' First Party in 2024

Scala
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:30 pm
PartyLondon
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
London's legendary and most iconic Afro-Latin dance event since 2004, Returns for its FIRST PARTY IN 2024 on FRIDAY 23rd FEBRUARY, once again bringing its unique trademark of Latin and Afro-Latin music and dance fun and happiness to the masses in London, t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ola Latina
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open8:30 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
