METRO

Sala Zenith
Thu, 18 Jan, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€13.20
About

¡La fiesta que estás esperando para inaugurar el año está a la vuelta de la esquina! 202

promete y empieza con la Albany en Metro.

Disfruta de los increíbles DJ sets de Skichi, Olivia Babe y Linapary, quienes harán que la pista

de baile sea incontenible...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
Venue

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

