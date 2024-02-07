Top track

Burnt Toast & Coffee

High Fade

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:00 pm
Manchester
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hot off the back of sold out gigs in the US, India and beyond, Scotland's freshest funk offering embark on their debut UK headline tour.

High Fade bring unmatched energy and sheer musical talent to their live shows with original music which effortlessly d...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Spice Guru Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High Fade

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

