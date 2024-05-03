Top track

Adiós Amores - Soleada

Adiós Amores

Txintxarri
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
GigsPamplona
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Adiós Amores presentan su primer LP, “El Camino”, tras aquella recopilación gloriosa de sencillos que fue “Sus Mejores Canciones”. Si en aquel podíamos rememorar melodías como las de “Charlotte”, “Doce Navajas” o “Sol de ayer”, de su próximo trabajo ya pod...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Ground Control, S.L. (Spain).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adiós Amores

Venue

Txintxarri

C. San Francisco, 26, 31001 Pamplona, Navarra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

