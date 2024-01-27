DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Malicia goth nights

Domicile Miami
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $14.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝕸𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖆 returns to awaken the dancing demon within you on our first event for 2024. Join us for a night of darkness & musica oscura with your favorite bats! 🦇

premiere underground sounds by resident DJS:

\\DINO [Synthology 101]

\\Shirl Le...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Dino

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

