DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝕸𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖆 returns to awaken the dancing demon within you on our first event for 2024. Join us for a night of darkness & musica oscura with your favorite bats! 🦇
premiere underground sounds by resident DJS:
\\DINO [Synthology 101]
\\Shirl Le...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.