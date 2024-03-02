Top track

Massano - The Feeling - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Massano Extended Set & Olympe

Village Underground
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £21.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Massano - The Feeling - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

This March 2nd we host one of the UK's most exciting electronic exports, as Liverpool's Massano lands for an extended set at Village Underground.

Following the success and critical acclaim of “The Feeling” on Afterlife, Massano’s been widely considered an...

Presented by Labyrinth.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Massano, Olympe

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.