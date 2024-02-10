DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mascarada - Carnival edition

Plaza Mayor - Poble Espanyol
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Llega a Barcelona la fiesta más petarda, loca y extravagante del año: Mascarada! Prepara tu máscara, disfraz o ven vestido como mejor te sientas para una noche de diversión y desenfreno

Una programación con shows, actividades, DJ sets muuuy petardos y un...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Pleisure.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Plaza Mayor - Poble Espanyol

Avinguda De Francesc Ferrer I Guàrdia, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.