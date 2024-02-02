Top track

plantoid - Pressure

plantoid Release Party: Bella Union Outstore

Alphabet
Fri, 2 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From Free

plantoid - Pressure
About

Come and join plantoid to celebrate the release of their debut record Terrapath.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bella Union.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

plantoid

Venue

Alphabet

11 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN1 3FE, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

