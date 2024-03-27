DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cosmic Crooner + Roman Ausen

POPUP!
Wed, 27 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cosmic Crooner est le nouveau lézard de salon à la langue argentée d'Europe. Avec son autoproclamée "Doowop Space Pop", ses poèmes sonores orchestraux et sa vigueur rock 'n' roll vous feront tomber en pâmoison.

Fortement inspiré par les films classiques...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Take Me Out.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cosmic Crooner

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.