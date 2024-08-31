DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a Circus Rock act as Papa Shango return to Hot Box to raise funds for the venue. This band are big in numbers and in stage theatrics. There will be a gorilla on brass, hopefully a man dressed as a bannana. Papa Steve, Papa Ryan and Papa Rob met...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.