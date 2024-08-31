Top track

Papa Shango - Dangerwank

Papa Shango x Dirty Donations x Elephant Jane

Hot Box
Sat, 31 Aug 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Papa Shango - Dangerwank
About

Join us for a Circus Rock act as Papa Shango return to Hot Box to raise funds for the venue. This band are big in numbers and in stage theatrics. There will be a gorilla on brass, hopefully a man dressed as a bannana. Papa Steve, Papa Ryan and Papa Rob met...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirty Donations

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

