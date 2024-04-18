Top track

Fuck the Government, I Love You

Ariel Sharratt and Mathias Kom of The Burning Hell

The Hope & Ruin
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Working hard or hardly working? The last few years have been a bit of both. In the spring of 2020 Ariel Sharratt & Mathias Kom released an album of contemporary labour songs and were just getting ready to head out on the road with it when… well, you probab...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Shotgun Jimmie, Ariel Sharratt & Mathias Kom

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

