Roberto Lodola

Malanga Café
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Roberto Lodola nos vista expresamente desde Italia en pleno invierno! Gracias Roberto! Lodola es una leyenda de la escena italiana, que comenzó su carrera en 1982 en el famoso Mondo Blu of Busseto (Parma). Desde entonces no ha parado de pinchar y producir,...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Roberto Lodola

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

