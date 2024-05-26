DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ce récital est un hommage à Allain Leprest, merveilleux auteur de chansons qui aurait eu 70 ans cette année 2024. Avec Didier Bailly au piano, Clémentine interprétera nombre de ses chansons, choisissant avec malice chez ses comparses (Anne Sylvestre, Michè...
