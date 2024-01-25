DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EGO

Wishlist Roma
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dopo l'uscita del disco "Amore Splatter", Ëgo annuncia il suo primo Tour con diverse date in giro per l'Italia.

Unica data romana al Wishlist Club.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:00 pm

